Trees block roads, gas leak capped in West Palm

Trees block roads, gas leak capped in West Palm

As the sun rose South Florida residents began to get a good look at the damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma.

In West Palm Beach at Olive Avenue and Edgewood Drive, the storm toppled three trees and they are blocking the road.

Another tree landed on a home in the area.

One neighbor said he heard a whistling or train-sound Sunday during the storm.

No severe injuries were reported.

Residents said there was also a gas leak but first responders were able to fix it quickly.

 

