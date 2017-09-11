Fort Pierce slammed by Hurricane Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.

Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.

IRMA UPDATE: Irma downgraded to a Tropical Storm over the Florida Panhandle.

Fort Pierce residents are waking up to storm damage in many areas of the city after Hurricane Irma blasted Florida on Sunday.

On Indian River Drive, residents were busy assessing their homes and picking up debris.

Strong winds damaged an apartment building at the corner of Easter Avenue and Indian River Drive. Multiple windows were blown out of apartments.

Resident Louis Ortiz was inside his apartment when a strong gust of wind blew the windows out of his home around 7:30 p.m.

Ortiz said he was at the same apartment when Hurricane Matthew hit the area last October.

“(Hurricane) Matthew was nothing compared to this,” said Ortiz. “I should have been more prepared.”

There was substation beach erosion at the Jetty Park Beach in Fort Pierce.

Residents are being advised to stay home while police and emergency officials asses the conditions of roads.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham said residents should stay inside because of many downed power lines and trees, along with flooding.

Cunningham said about 54 percent of customers in Fort Pierce were without power Monday morning.

There were reports of flooding near the Orange Blossom Mall and the Savannahs community.

The city of Fort Pierce issued the following statement at 9 a.m. Monday:

Fort Pierce response teams have begun performing post-storm safety assessments including:

Street clearing and downed tree removal

Damage and safety assessments throughout the community

Damage assessment of public infrastructure, including traffic lights, sign damage

South Bridge

At this time, only residents and business owners of South Hutchinson Island are allowed to cross South Bridge.



Power Restoration

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has doubled their restoration and vegetation management crews so that service can be restored as quickly as possible



Road Conditions

Flooding is a major issue for Fort Pierce and residents are urged to stay off the roads for their safety. The depth of the water is unclear on many roads as well as what could be in the water including downed power lines. St. Lucie County will deliver the "all clear" once it is safe for residents to venture out