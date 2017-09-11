Smoky fire in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Smoky fire in Riviera Beach

A fire sent billowing smoke into the sky in Riviera Beach Monday morning.

It began in a lot not far from the Va Hospital. The medical center was not affected.

The fire has been brought under control.

Law enforcement on the scene said the fire began in an area where there are many recycling companies.

 

