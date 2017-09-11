President, nation remember 9/11 victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

 NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump says during a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon that the nation grieves for the people "who were murdered by terrorists" 16 years ago.

The president and first lady Melania Trump joined with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, members of his Cabinet and military personnel at the Pentagon to observe the anniversary of the attacks on the nation's defense headquarters.

The president is issuing a warning to extremists, saying "America cannot be intimidated" and those who try will join the list of enemies "who dared to test our mettle."

He says when America is united, "no force on earth can break us apart."

The native New Yorker is observing the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as president. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when four hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and at a Pennsylvania field.

