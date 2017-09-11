Man found dead in submerged car in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man found dead in submerged car in St. Lucie Co.

A body was found in a vehicle in water along I-95 Monday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The discovery was made by a driver about 8:25.

The vehicle was on the northbound side of the interstate just south of the Indrio Road exit, the fire district said.

Fire rescue crews and the sheriff's office helped pull the vehicle upright, the fire district said.

The person pulled from the car was a man and pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.
 

