Cape Coral PD: Dangers still persist after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cape Coral PD: Dangers still persist after Irma

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Police in Cape Coral are reminding residents that dangers on several fronts persist in the wake of Hurricane Irma. 

Recovery efforts are in full force, and as returning residents begin the process of rebuilding, Cape Coral Police want you to be aware of the following:

  • Treat all downed power lines as live! If you see a downed line, call (239) 656-2300. Damage assessment has begun, and crews are compiling the list of infrastructure that needs repair.
  • Debris crews are actively clearing roadways. Give yourself extra time as your "usual" route may be blocked.
  • Don't drive through standing water, as even only a small amount can sweep your car away. Initial reports have our flooding much, much better than had been anticipated, but there's still a lot of water out there.
  • Generators are being placed at some key intersections throughout the city to power traffic lights. Other intersections are being modified to not allow for left-turns. If there is no signal or officer at the intersection and the light is out, PLEASE TREAT THE INTERSECTION AS A 4-WAY STOP.
  • Midpoint Bridge and Cape Coral Bridge are still closed. Lee County is inspecting them today.
  • Speaking of water, please don't play in it! Sewage, human waste, yard chemicals, dead animals, sharp debris from the storm...all things you don't want to wade in or get cut by.
  • There is NO CITY-WIDE boil water notice for Cape Coral.
  • We're reiterating generator safety. Run your generator OUTSIDE, away from windows, NOT under an overhang or in the garage where deadly fumes can reach you. Don't refuel a hot generator (gas can ignite) and don't operate a generator in wet conditions to avoid electrocution.
  • If you've lost power (most of us have) and have no A/C, please stay hydrated. It's hot and sticky out there...it comes with the Florida living (like hurricanes).

Police are urging returning residents to be patient. Damage assessment and repair has already begun.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.