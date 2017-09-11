Roof collapse at Kings Point condo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roof collapse at Kings Point condo

There was a roof collapse inside the Kings Point development in suburban Delray Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It happened to a second story unit.

Fire rescue said the occupants had evacuated and there were no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

