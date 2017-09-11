Tree falls onto Boynton Beach family's truck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tree falls onto Boynton Beach family's truck

Boynton Beach residents are busy cleaning up a day after Hurricane Irma slammed Palm Beach County.

Residents did not report much structural damage to homes. 

A tree fell onto a family's car but avoided a home located on North Seacrest Boulevard and Northeast 19th Avenue.

A family of five was riding out the storm when the tree crashed onto the home.  

