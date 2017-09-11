Millions still without power due to Irma

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 8:30 AM EDT 2017-09-11 12:30:30 GMT Timing of impacts
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.
More >>
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT 2017-09-07 08:47:14 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT 2017-09-08 15:58:54 GMT Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 12:35 AM EDT 2017-09-07 04:35:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:41 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:41:40 GMT
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
More >>
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT 2017-09-06 08:37:23 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT 2017-09-06 16:58:16 GMT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
More >>
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
More than 2 million people in South Florida and the Treasure Coast are without power as Hurricane Irma's massive winds slam the state.
At 1 p.m. Monday, FPL reports: Palm Beach County: 520,050 customers without power Martin County: 70,7800 customers without power St. Lucie County: 91,970 customers without power Indian River County: 46,660 customers without power Okeechobee County: 19,040 customers without power Broward County: 638,450 customers without power Miami-Dade County: 818,330 customers without power
These numbers are fluctuating so check the
FPL Power Tracker for the latest.
A "customer" can represent a household or business, so the number of people without power is higher. If you are affected, you can check FPL's Power Tracker to find out how widespread the outage is. You can also download
FPL's mobile app to get updates.
Earlier this week, FPL
warned customers that there was a good likelihood of outages.
“There’s just simply no way to hurricane-proof an electric system,” Robert Gould, chief communications officer for FPL, said. “It’s just virtually impossible.”
The company has invested heavily since 2005 in hardening its infrastructure.
RELATED: | More hurricane stories Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks Scripps Only Content 2017