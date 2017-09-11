PBIA reopens following Hurricane Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBIA reopens following Hurricane Irma

Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach International Airport has reopened following Hurricane Irma.

There are only a few flights scheduled today for Delta Airlines.

Early Monday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were turning people away from the airport as crews worked to clear downed trees, power lines and other debris.

Now that it has reopened, many people are retrieving their vehicles which were stored in parking garages at the airport.

