Here's what Irma did to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma Sunday, but the "happiest place on Earth" is on track to reopen Tuesday. 

Walt Disney World took a few hits, but managed to avoid the wrath many other Florida businesses experienced as the storm pummeled the state.

Disney reported the following damage Monday morning: 

  • Animal Kingdom – lots of trees down, debris
  • Epcot – trees down and flooding
  • Disney’s All Star Resorts – several trees down
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – flooding in the lobby area, trees down
  • Disney’s Art of Animation – trees down
  • Disney’s Beach Club – tree debris
  • Disney’s Boardwalk – tree limbs down, debris
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – tree down, debris
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort –  90 mph wind speeds recorded and transformers exploded near the resort, some trees down
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa –  leaky roofs
  • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – large trees downed, some longhouse roof damage
  • Disney’s Pop Century – trees down/uprooted, lots of tree debris
  • Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter – main building closed due to flooding, several downed trees, lots of tree debris, some pool fencing and light fixtures down
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside – large trees down and uprooted
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs – trees down, lots of debris
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – large pine tree down blocking bus entrance, trees down in parking lot
  • Disney’s Yacht Club – tree limbs down, debris

Officials told guests staying at the park during the storm to remain in their resorts during the cleanup effort. 

The park closed Sunday in advance of the hurricane. Guests there said they never lost power. 

