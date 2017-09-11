Here's what Irma did to Disney World

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 8:30 AM EDT 2017-09-11 12:30:30 GMT Timing of impacts
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT 2017-09-07 08:47:14 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT 2017-09-08 15:58:54 GMT Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds. More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 12:35 AM EDT 2017-09-07 04:35:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:41 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:41:40 GMT
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT 2017-09-06 08:37:23 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT 2017-09-06 16:58:16 GMT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma Sunday, but the "happiest place on Earth" is on track to reopen Tuesday.
Walt Disney World took a few hits, but managed to avoid the wrath many other Florida businesses experienced as the storm pummeled the state.
Disney reported the following damage Monday morning:
Animal Kingdom – lots of trees down, debris Epcot – trees down and flooding Disney’s All Star Resorts – several trees down Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – flooding in the lobby area, trees down Disney’s Art of Animation – trees down Disney’s Beach Club – tree debris Disney’s Boardwalk – tree limbs down, debris Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – tree down, debris Disney’s Contemporary Resort – 90 mph wind speeds recorded and transformers exploded near the resort, some trees down Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – leaky roofs Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – large trees downed, some longhouse roof damage Disney’s Pop Century – trees down/uprooted, lots of tree debris Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter – main building closed due to flooding, several downed trees, lots of tree debris, some pool fencing and light fixtures down Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside – large trees down and uprooted Disney’s Saratoga Springs – trees down, lots of debris Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – large pine tree down blocking bus entrance, trees down in parking lot Disney’s Yacht Club – tree limbs down, debris
Officials told guests staying at the park during the storm to remain in their resorts during the cleanup effort.
The park closed Sunday in advance of the hurricane. Guests there said they never lost power.
