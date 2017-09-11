Charge your devices free today in WPB, Jensen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Many areas are experiencing widespread power outages in the aftermath of Irma.

WPTV is helping you charge all of your mobile devices so you can stay connected to your loved ones.

UPDATE: On Monday our mobile charging stations will be at the Palm Beach Outlets from 12:30-4 p.m. On Tuesday we will be Treasure Coast Square Mall from 1-4 p.m.

WPTV is partnering with Power Up to provide this service to the community.
 

