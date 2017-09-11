Some homes in Fort Pierce surrounded by water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Some homes in Fort Pierce surrounded by water

Story Video: Click here

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- In St. Lucie County, like elsewhere around South Florida, it appears that we dodged the worst of Hurricane Irma. But there are still plenty of reminders that it was here, including flooding.

Much of the Creekside neighborhood in Fort Pierce is flooded. A few of the homes seem to be inaccessible as they are surrounded by water.

Monday morning St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara reminded the public that they should wait until the "all clear" signal is given and remain in shelters and stay off of the roads.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.