White House: Trump was 'right' to fire Comey

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump "was right" to fire former FBI Director James Comey, rejecting former White House adviser Steve Bannon's suggestion it was a major political mistake.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump's decision was justified given Comey's conduct after the decision. She is accusing the former FBI director of "giving false testimony," ''leaking privileged information to journalists" and politicizing his investigation.

Comey's firing angered career officials at the FBI, and the former director has defended his handling of the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections with Russia.

Bannon said in an interview with CBS News that Comey's firing may have been the biggest mistake in "modern political history" and said it led to the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.