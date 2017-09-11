Prank call to 911 during Irma could end in jail

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT 2017-09-11 19:56:25 GMT Future Radar and Wind gusts
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT
Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT
Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
The Palm Beach County Fire Department handled 3,290 calls in 13 hours during Hurricane Irma.
On average, they handle about 500. One of the calls is now being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The fire department says someone called into 911, claiming a tree fell on their house, and that they were hiding in their dryer, but did not expect to survive. Officials say they determined that call was fake and called the prank call "detrimental to safety."
They have forwarded all of the information to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Misuse of 911 is a crime. Breakdown of 911 calls from Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 6 p.m.
1,348 - Units responded
1,259 - Non-Emergency 683 - Dispatch needed to call for more information.