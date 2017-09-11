Prank call to 911 during Irma could end in jail

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

The Palm Beach County Fire Department handled 3,290 calls in 13 hours during Hurricane Irma.



On average, they handle about 500.



One of the calls is now being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



The fire department says someone called into 911, claiming a tree fell on their house, and that they were hiding in their dryer, but did not expect to survive.



Officials say they determined that call was fake and called the prank call "detrimental to safety."

They have forwarded all of the information to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



Misuse of 911 is a crime.



Breakdown of 911 calls from Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 6 p.m.

1,348 - Units responded

1,259 - Non-Emergency

683 - Dispatch needed to call for more information.