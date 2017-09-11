Is your Publix store open? Find out here - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Is your Publix store open? Find out here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Now that Irma has passed, many people are eager to get on with their lives.

Part of that is getting food and supplies at your nearby supermarket.

In the interactive map below, you can find out if your neighborhood Publix is open or closed and when it will re-open.

Click on the markers on the map to find out when it will open and how you can contact the store.

