Deputies: 3 caught looting in West Palm Beach

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies arrested three people Monday accused of looting a West Palm Beach Shell gas station.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the station in the 2900 block of n. Military Trail at about 8 a.m. after reports of a business burglary.

Deputies said they found two juveniles and one adult attempting to steal cartons of cigarettes, packs of beer and cigars.

All items were recovered and deputies arrested all three suspects, charging them with burglary to a business during a state of emergency, as well as grand theft.

Deputies took the juveniles to the JAC center. The adult suspect, 23-year-old Austin Johnson, was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Several businesses in the area were closed and vulnerable to looting Monday after Hurricane Irma slammed into the state Sunday evening.