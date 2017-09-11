Deputies: 3 caught looting in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies: 3 caught looting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Deputies arrested three people Monday accused of looting a West Palm Beach Shell gas station.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the station in the 2900 block of n. Military Trail at about 8 a.m. after reports of a business burglary. 

Deputies said they found two juveniles and one adult attempting to steal cartons of cigarettes, packs of beer and cigars.

All items were recovered and deputies arrested all three suspects, charging them with burglary to a business during a state of emergency, as well as grand theft.

Deputies took the juveniles to the JAC center. The adult suspect, 23-year-old Austin Johnson, was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. 

Several businesses in the area were closed and vulnerable to looting Monday after Hurricane Irma slammed into the state Sunday evening. 

