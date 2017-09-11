Okeechobee residents breath sigh of relief

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

Story Video: Click here

For many along Lake Okeechobee, there were concerns about high winds and flooding.

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the Glades.

In Okeechobee County people in mobile homes were encouraged to leave. Some left others stayed.

At the Taylor Creek RV Resort near Okeechobee, Alexander Jenkins sits in his golf cart reflecting on what's around him.

"I don't know. The mess around me," said Jenkins.

We followed Mr. Jenkins the past three days.

He was sitting outside his home, wondering what's to come and what may happen to his mobile home.

"Makes a guy a little depressed and anxious. What do I take with me," Jenkins told us on Friday.

He decided to stay with nowhere else to go, sleeping in the parks bath house to be safe.

We caught up with him during the storm Sunday.

"Nasty trying to sleep on the bathroom floor."

Monday mornings when he woke up, he found the parks marina destroyed and trees down everywhere.

His home survived.

"Trailer is okay."

He like thousands of others breathing a sigh of relief despite the rough few days, thankful his livelihood still intact.

"I'm glad it's over."