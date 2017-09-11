Okeechobee residents breath sigh of relief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee residents breath sigh of relief

For many along Lake Okeechobee, there were concerns about high winds and flooding.

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the Glades.

In Okeechobee County people in mobile homes were encouraged to leave. Some left others stayed.

At the Taylor Creek RV Resort near Okeechobee, Alexander Jenkins sits in his golf cart reflecting on what's around him.

"I don't know. The mess around me," said Jenkins.

We followed Mr. Jenkins the past three days.

He was sitting outside his home, wondering what's to come and what may happen to his mobile home.

"Makes a guy a little depressed and anxious. What do I take with me," Jenkins told us on Friday.

He decided to stay with nowhere else to go, sleeping in the parks bath house to be safe.

We caught up with him during the storm Sunday.

"Nasty trying to sleep on the bathroom floor."

Monday mornings when he woke up, he found the parks marina destroyed and trees down everywhere.

His home survived.

"Trailer is okay."

He like thousands of others breathing a sigh of relief despite the rough few days, thankful his livelihood still intact.

"I'm glad it's over."

