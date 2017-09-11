Gas stations slowly open following Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Gas is like gold for many south Florida residents, as gas stations are slowly reopening.

Those that are open are hard to find following Hurricane Irma.

Anxious drivers spent Monday scouring for fuel. But, with a curfew still in place, their time to find gasoline was limited.

Wawa in West Palm Beach opened Monday as one of the only open locations, which resulted in big business and long lines.

Knawza Admore finally made it to Wawa after stopping at multiple gas stations.

“Oh my goodness. I think I went to about 8, because I had to go out west to my mom to view her damages as well as my mother- in- law and we stopped at like 7 to 8 different gas stations,” Admore said.

Another woman waiting in line to fill up had a similar story. Kelly Cloran needed gas for her generator, as her home is still without power.



“I’ve been out for a few hours. This is like my 9th gas station.”

We found one driver needing gas so badly, they were pushing their car through the long line for gas.

“I thought before I get there, I’m going to run out of gas. Then what am I going to do? Sleep in my car?” The driver, who didn’t give his name, only started his car to make it up the hill approaching the pump.

Some drivers did not make it to the pump in time to beat the 8 PM curfew, still in place in Palm Beach County.

Some drivers were turned away. Others returned later. Deputies did not stop them, but the sheriff’s office wants drivers to wait until the morning to resume their search for fuel.