Drone captures video of Fort Pierce damage

Drone captures video of Fort Pierce damage

Many people are still surveying the damage left behind after Hurricane Irma moved through South Florida.

NewsChannel 5's drone captured exclusive aerial view of damage in Fort Pierce off Okeechobee Road.

A 97-thousand square foot business center is completely flooded. A truck rolled by to explore their parking lot that is now swallowed by water.

Wind also battered St. Lucie County evident by these power lines knocked down by gusts that reached up to 100 mph.

Millions are without electricity in Florida. Crews are working around the clock to restore it. 

Off I-95 our drone captured an army of utility trucks filling up at one of the first gas stations to reopen.

 

