Drone captures video of Fort Pierce damage

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT 2017-09-11 19:56:25 GMT Future Radar and Wind gusts
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.
Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT 2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
Story Video: Click here
Many people are still surveying the damage left behind after Hurricane Irma moved through South Florida.
NewsChannel 5's drone captured exclusive aerial view of damage in Fort Pierce off Okeechobee Road.
A 97-thousand square foot business center is completely flooded. A truck rolled by to explore their parking lot that is now swallowed by water.
Wind also battered St. Lucie County evident by these power lines knocked down by gusts that reached up to 100 mph.
Millions are without electricity in Florida. Crews are working around the clock to restore it.
Off I-95 our drone captured an army of utility trucks filling up at one of the first gas stations to reopen.
