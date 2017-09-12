Kenny Chesney's home destroyed by Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Kenny Chesney's home destroyed by Irma

Country music singer Kenny Chesney's home on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

The singer was not in the area at the time of the storm, but he opened his home to about 20 people and their pets so they could take shelter.

Chesney said he thought his home would withstand the hurricane since it was built with stone, concrete and bricks.  

"I had 200 mph wind-tested windows throughout my house and every window in the house blew out," said Chesney.

The singer said his friends took shelter in a big closet and survived the storm. 

Chesney said the last storm to hit the Virgin Islands this hard was Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

