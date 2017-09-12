Kenny Chesney's home destroyed by Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Country music singer Kenny Chesney's home on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. John was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

The singer was not in the area at the time of the storm, but he opened his home to about 20 people and their pets so they could take shelter.

Chesney said he thought his home would withstand the hurricane since it was built with stone, concrete and bricks.

"I had 200 mph wind-tested windows throughout my house and every window in the house blew out," said Chesney.

The singer said his friends took shelter in a big closet and survived the storm.

Chesney said the last storm to hit the Virgin Islands this hard was Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

