Herbert Hoover?Dike weathers Irma

Before Hurricane Irma struck there were concerns as to whether the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee would hold up.

There was plenty of wind and rain across the state.

 

But the U-S Army Corps of Engineers has inspected the dike and says there is no damage.

"The dike is doing very well. We have no concerns. We did a full inspection of the 143 miles and the only thing we saw was a little bit of erosion. No overwashes, no concerns in any way shape or form," said  Gary Russ with the US Army Corps of Engineers

Inspectors say all the locks are fine too.

