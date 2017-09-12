Herbert Hoover?Dike weathers Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Story Video: Click here

Before Hurricane Irma struck there were concerns as to whether the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee would hold up.

There was plenty of wind and rain across the state.

But the U-S Army Corps of Engineers has inspected the dike and says there is no damage.

"The dike is doing very well. We have no concerns. We did a full inspection of the 143 miles and the only thing we saw was a little bit of erosion. No overwashes, no concerns in any way shape or form," said Gary Russ with the US Army Corps of Engineers

Inspectors say all the locks are fine too.