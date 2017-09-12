Large fire reported near West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large fire reported near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is headed to a large fire Tuesday morning on Florida Mango Road near Okeechobee Boulevard.

The fire was report around 8 a.m.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen by drivers on nearby Interstate 95. 

It's unclear what is on fire or if anyone was hurt. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

 

 

