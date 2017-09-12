Two men found dead near gas pumps in Tampa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two men found dead near gas pumps in Tampa

Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead overnight at a gas station in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, two men were discovered deceased near the gas pumps at the Chevron located at 7710 Madison Avenue in Tampa.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.

