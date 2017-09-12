Storage complex catches fire near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Storage complex catches fire near West Palm

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a large fire Tuesday morning at a storage complex on Florida Mango Road near Old Okeechobee Boulevard.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen by drivers on nearby Interstate 95. 

Capt. Albert Borroto said two storage units were fully involved, but it's unclear what was inside.    

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire was extinguished around 9 a.m.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.