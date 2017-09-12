5-Year-old boy drowns in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5-Year-old boy drowns in St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a 5-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a family pool.

According to a news release at 9:35 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of North 53rd St. for a child found floating in the pool.  

When deputies arrived, CPR was in progress in an effort to save the boy.  

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

