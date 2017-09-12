Burglary suspects busted in Indian River Co.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Deputies caught a couple trying to break into a gas station in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy was on patrol when an alarm from the BP Gas station at 1999 9th Street SW went off and heard two people going into the woods.

Deputies set up a perimeter and another deputy and his K-9 partner caught Jimmy Strickland, 47, who resisted arrest and Grace Daley, 56, both of Vero Beach, the sheriff's office said.

"During this state of emergency, we will not tolerate criminal behavior. Our deputies have been working hard throughout the storm to keep everyone in our county safe and we will not let those with criminal intentions take advantage of the good, hard working people of Indian River County," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.

Strickland and Daley were charged with felony attempted burglary and felony criminal mischief. Strickland was also charged with resisting, the sheriff's office said.

Both were taken to the Indian River County Jail with no bond.