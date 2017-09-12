Power crew impostors rob 95-year-old local woman

Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Two men posing as workers from a power company stole nearly $13,000 worth of jewelry from a 95-year-old Boynton Beach woman Monday, police say.
The elderly woman told Boynton Beach police she was sitting in her living room with the front door open to her house on SW 23rd Court when the men walked inside. She said the men told her they were there to check switches after she lost power due to Hurricane Irma.
One man stayed in her living room while she escorted the other around the house to flip each light switch on and off, according to police. They told her that her power would return shortly after they left.
She later discovered her jewelry and cash had been stolen.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Boynton Beach police warn against power company scammers:
There is no reason whatsoever for anyone who works with an electrical company to enter your home – unless you have specific arrangements for them to be there, and FPL is not doing that right now. There are many other companies assisting FPL Connect with restoring power in Palm Beach County. All of the employees will be credentialed and most will be driving vehicles marked with company signage. If someone approaches your home and says they are there to restore power, ask to see their credentials, look for their work truck and do not let them into your home. If you believe it to be suspicious, you can always call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116.