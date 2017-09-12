Power crew impostors rob 95-year-old local woman

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Two men posing as workers from a power company stole nearly $13,000 worth of jewelry from a 95-year-old Boynton Beach woman Monday, police say.

The elderly woman told Boynton Beach police she was sitting in her living room with the front door open to her house on SW 23rd Court when the men walked inside. She said the men told her they were there to check switches after she lost power due to Hurricane Irma.

One man stayed in her living room while she escorted the other around the house to flip each light switch on and off, according to police. They told her that her power would return shortly after they left.

She later discovered her jewelry and cash had been stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Boynton Beach police warn against power company scammers: