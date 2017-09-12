FPL: Most of east FL restored by end of weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FPL: Most of east FL restored by end of weekend

FPL Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould spoke Tuesday morning about the utility's overall damage assessment and the company's restoration and rebuilding efforts.  

He said:

-All customers on the east side of Florida should have power restored by end of coming weekend, with some exceptions in areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

-The west coast of Florida will be essentially restored by the end of Friday, September 22 except for areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

-Customers don't have to call and tell FPL they are out of power. The utility can tell through it's 'smart grid' network.

-Crews are working 24/7 to get the power back on

-He asked for patience from the public

-Continue to heed the warnings from local, state and federal officials

-Stay off the road if you don't need to be on them

-Don't use a generator inside your garage and keep it far away from windows and doors

 

 

