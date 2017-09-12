FPL: Most of east FL restored by end of weekend

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

FPL Chief Communications Officer Rob Gould spoke Tuesday morning about the utility's overall damage assessment and the company's restoration and rebuilding efforts.

He said:

-All customers on the east side of Florida should have power restored by end of coming weekend, with some exceptions in areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

-The west coast of Florida will be essentially restored by the end of Friday, September 22 except for areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.

-Customers don't have to call and tell FPL they are out of power. The utility can tell through it's 'smart grid' network.

-Crews are working 24/7 to get the power back on

-He asked for patience from the public

-Continue to heed the warnings from local, state and federal officials

-Stay off the road if you don't need to be on them

-Don't use a generator inside your garage and keep it far away from windows and doors