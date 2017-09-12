Mail delivery after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mail delivery after Irma

As recovery efforts continue from Irma, the postal service says it will begin delivering mail when it's safe to do so.

Post office buildings are being inspected and when they are given the all clear employees will be asked to return to work.

The USPS says "the mail is safe and secure."

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.