Aldi store openings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Aldi store openings

In the interactive map below, you can find out if your neighborhood Aldi is open or closed and when it will re-open. 

Green markers indicate the store is open, red markers indicate the store has yet to open.

Click on the markers on the map to find out when it will open and how you can contact the store.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.