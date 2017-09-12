Cops: Man attacked by houseguest during Irma

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT 2017-09-11 19:56:25 GMT Future Radar and Wind gusts
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT
Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT
Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
A Port St. Lucie man, trying to do the right thing during Hurricane Irma, learned that no good deed goes unpunished.
He was letting Tarvice Lamar Payne stay at his home in the 900 block of SW Connecticut Terrace during the storm when his guest attacked him, according to Port St. Lucie police.
Payne, 33, of Royal Palm Beach, accused the alleged victim of stealing his drugs, so he punched him and then threatened him with an ax, a police report states.
The alleged victim managed to escape and call the police, but not before Payne took the ax and struck a car in the driveway, police said.
Arriving officers managed to track Payne down as he was leaving the area.
They charged him with aggravated assault, battery, and criminal mischief.
