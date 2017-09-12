Cops: Man attacked by houseguest during Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man attacked by houseguest during Irma

A Port St. Lucie man, trying to do the right thing during Hurricane Irma, learned that no good deed goes unpunished.

He was letting Tarvice Lamar Payne stay at his home in the 900 block of SW Connecticut Terrace during the storm when his guest attacked him, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Payne, 33, of Royal Palm Beach, accused the alleged victim of stealing his drugs, so he punched him and then threatened him with an ax, a police report states. 

The alleged victim managed to escape and call the police, but not before Payne took the ax and struck a car in the driveway, police said.

Arriving officers managed to track Payne down as he was leaving the area.

They charged him with aggravated assault, battery, and criminal mischief.

