Evacuees head home, wonder what they will find

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
About half a million people in this part of the state are still without power. Inland there are still some flooding issues, but considering what the storm could have been many are happy it wasn't worse.
Paula Fitzell woke up to a tree breaking through her roof in South Tampa. "When I came out and saw this tree leaning on this house and the house started to buckle and then I got scared I did not sleep here last night."
Across Tampa, there are sounds of cleanup and the push to get back to normal life.
One part of our state is thankful for Irma's mercy another is still unsure what this storm left behind.