Crews extinguish kitchen fire in PB Gardens

Crews extinguish kitchen fire in PB Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire occurred in the unit of a three-story dwelling in the 2700 block of Ravella Way.

Fire Rescue said when they arrived, hurricane shutters were up at the home.

The firefighters entered the building through the front door but had to remove the shutters to make sure that they could exist the structure safely.

No one was hurt.

