Residents look for food, supplies in Fort Myers

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

On Florida's west coast people are starting to get out of their homes and look for supplies.

Most Publix stores reopened Tuesday morning giving people an opportunity to shop for some cold, fresh food and the essentials.

John and Judy Hushon are staying at a local hotel after evacuating their home in Naples.

They came to Publix within hours of it opening to buy some fresh food.

While they say they are lucky to be at a hotel with electricity, they were running low on food.

"We've had only ham and cheese sandwiches and our food is gone as of this morning. Lettuce. First time we've had lettuce in 5 days. Strawberries, peaches," they said.

Some gas stations also reopened and had lines that wrapped around the corner.

Many traffic lights remain out throughout the city.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking people to post on Facebook about major stores they see open in their communities.