Residents look for food, supplies in Fort Myers

On Florida's west coast people are starting to get out of their homes and look for supplies. 

Most Publix stores reopened Tuesday morning giving people an opportunity to shop for some cold, fresh food and the essentials. 

John and Judy Hushon are staying at a local hotel after evacuating their home in Naples. 

They came to Publix within hours of it opening to buy some fresh food. 

While they say they are lucky to be at a hotel with electricity, they were running low on food. 

"We've had only ham and cheese sandwiches and our food is gone as of this morning. Lettuce. First time we've had lettuce in 5 days. Strawberries, peaches," they said. 

Some gas stations also reopened and had lines that wrapped around the corner. 

Many traffic lights remain out throughout the city. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking people to post on Facebook about major stores they see open in their communities. 

