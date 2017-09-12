Palm Beach Co. included in FEMA declaration - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. included in FEMA declaration

Palm Beach County has been included in a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration, which will trigger the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Irma.

Residents of Palm Beach County with losses from Irma may now register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to state and federal officials.

Individuals can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

You may also register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week until further notice.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

  • Social Security Number
  • Daytime telephone number
  • Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
  • Private insurance information, if available.

You will be able to check the status of your application, get updates by text or email and upload documents to support your application.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week until further notice.

When an applicant registers, each receives a unique registration number. The registration number is important and should be written down and kept handy. Anyone who does not have a registration number is not yet registered.

