Palm Beach Co. included in FEMA declaration

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
You may also register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week until further notice.
Applicants will need the following to apply:
Social Security Number
Daytime telephone number
Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
Private insurance information, if available.
You will be able to check the status of your application, get updates by text or email and upload documents to support your application.
When an applicant registers, each receives a unique registration number. The registration number is important and should be written down and kept handy. Anyone who does not have a registration number is not yet registered.