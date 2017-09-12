Palm Beach Co. included in FEMA declaration

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Palm Beach County has been included in a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration, which will trigger the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Irma.

Residents of Palm Beach County with losses from Irma may now register for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to state and federal officials.

Individuals can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

You may also register by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week until further notice.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Social Security Number

Daytime telephone number

Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property

Private insurance information, if available.

You will be able to check the status of your application, get updates by text or email and upload documents to support your application.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week until further notice.

When an applicant registers, each receives a unique registration number. The registration number is important and should be written down and kept handy. Anyone who does not have a registration number is not yet registered.