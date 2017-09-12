Deputies: 89-year-old Vero Beach man is missing

Updated: Monday, September 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT 2017-09-11 19:56:25 GMT Future Radar and Wind gusts
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 4:47 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 11:58 AM EDT
Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Posted: Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT
Updated: Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Posted: Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:37 AM EDT
Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:58 PM EDT
After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing 89-year-old Vero Beach resident.
Matthew Keenan lives on the 8900 block of Bowline Drive in Vero Beach. He was last seen on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. He left in his 2016 Lexus RX350 bearing Florida tag L962WA.
Mr. Keenan is 6' 2" tall, weighing 170-180 lbs. with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.
He was possibly driving on I-95 or the Florida Turnpike and has not been in contact with his family.
Mr. Kennan suffers from short term memory loss.
If you spot Matthew Keenan, please call 911 immediately.
