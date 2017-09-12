Deputies: 89-year-old Vero Beach man is missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies: 89-year-old Vero Beach man is missing

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate  a missing 89-year-old Vero Beach resident.

Matthew Keenan lives on the 8900 block of Bowline Drive in Vero Beach. He was last seen on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. He left in his 2016 Lexus RX350 bearing Florida tag L962WA.

Mr. Keenan is 6' 2" tall, weighing 170-180 lbs. with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

He was possibly driving on I-95 or the Florida Turnpike and has not been in contact with his family.

Mr. Kennan suffers from short term memory loss.

If you spot Matthew Keenan, please call 911 immediately.

