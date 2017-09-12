Drivers worry about mayhem at traffic lights

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

As clean up after Hurricane Irma continues, thousands are still waiting for their power to come back on in Palm Beach County.

That means traffic lights are without power as well, resulting in a lot of impatient drivers.

For Angela Rivero, Hurricane Irma has been enough trouble.

“I drove six hours to Orlando and it was awful," she said of her evacuation experience.

And now that she’s back home, she encountering even more trouble on the roads.

“People are rude. I mean, under the circumstances that we’re under right now, I think we should be able to take care of each other, especially on the road," she said.

With traffic lights out due to power outages, police say major intersections have turned into a free-for-all. Florida law requires you treat a traffic light that is out like you would a stop sign. Stop and look both ways before proceeding when it's safe.

West Palm Beach police said there are a lot of drivers who are not following that rule.

“Oh boy, it’s a lot of mayhem, a lot of impatience," said Officer John Radzuil, who works traffic enforcement for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

We strapped a GoPro to the hood of our news vehicle and drove through some of the worst areas experiencing traffic light outages, including Belvedere Road, Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, and Okeechobee Boulevard. We watched countless vehicles blow right through the lights.

Over on Okeechobee Boulevard, we saw cars cornering each other and another car almost hit our photographer as he used the crosswalk.

“All it is is just a little bit of courtesy you know, and a little patience," said Officer Radzuil.

West Palm Beach police are patrolling as many intersections as they can.

“There’s so many intersections around the county that are in this condition and we just urge everyone to please, just slow down just a little bit," added Radzuil.

Like most drivers, Vincent Williams told me he had a close call.

“One lady actually didn’t stop at all going through the traffic light," he said. "She probably was just so used to that light being green, she’s just not paying attention," he said.

For now, he's decided to stay off the road until the coast clears.

“If you can, just try to remain home and be patient, we’ll be back to normal in no time, guys," he said.

West Palm Beach police told me they haven’t issued any direct citations yet and are just making sure everyone gets through the intersections safely until the power comes back on -- which in some places could take another few days.

