Many traffic lights out in Clewiston

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

In Clewiston, there are still a lot of traffic lights out and many businesses closed. The area was part of a mandatory evacuation and now is trying to return to normal.

Lake Okeechobee is in good shape after Hurricane Irma. The current level is at 14.3 feet. Before Hurricane Irma, Senator Bill Nelson said the lake could get to about 16.5 feet before there would be an issue.

The Army Corps of Engineers also inspected the Herbert Hoover Dike and found no major issues there.