Many traffic lights out in Clewiston - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Many traffic lights out in Clewiston

In Clewiston, there are still a lot of traffic lights out and many businesses closed. The area was part of a mandatory evacuation and now is trying to return to normal. 

Lake Okeechobee is in good shape after Hurricane Irma. The current level is at 14.3 feet. Before Hurricane Irma, Senator Bill Nelson said the lake could get to about 16.5 feet before there would be an issue. 

The Army Corps of Engineers also inspected the Herbert Hoover Dike and found no major issues there. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.