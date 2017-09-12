Living without electricity

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

Irma is gone. Her legacy? She left hundreds of thousands of people without power and it is so hot out there, it's miserable for people, particularly for those in retirement communities.

It was a tough few days for Janet Grove and her husband Alan.

"I'm 85. My husband is 87," said Janet.

They lost power Saturday.

"Wonderful as soon as they can get power restored," said Grove.

They live in Majestic Isles where finally crews restored power.

However, Emilio Franco in Delray Beach is still in the dark.

"I feel like a pizza going into the oven," said Franco.

Others are taking refuge where there is AC.

"Going over to the clubhouse into the AC," said Mike Lenihan.

Thousands of people throughout our area are still without power.

More than 20,000 crews were deployed in the state of Florida to restore power including companies from outside the state.