Hotel statuses in PBC after Hurricane Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hotel statuses in PBC after Hurricane Irma

Need a place to sleep in Palm Beach County after Hurricane Irma? Here is a list of hotels and what their current status is. 

Several hotels in Palm Beach County are offering special rates for those in need of accommodations. Please call directly for availability, power and rates. 

Click on the markers to find out more, including a phone number and website for the hotel, room availability and price and whether pets are allowed.* If this information was available

This information was provided by Discover the Palm Beaches. Find additional information on hotel status here.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.