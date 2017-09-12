Hotel statuses in PBC after Hurricane Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Need a place to sleep in Palm Beach County after Hurricane Irma? Here is a list of hotels and what their current status is.

Several hotels in Palm Beach County are offering special rates for those in need of accommodations. Please call directly for availability, power and rates.

Click on the markers to find out more, including a phone number and website for the hotel, room availability and price and whether pets are allowed.* If this information was available

This information was provided by Discover the Palm Beaches. Find additional information on hotel status here.