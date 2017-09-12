Map shows major intersections without signals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Map shows major intersections without signals

The interactive map below shows major intersections in Palm Beach County where as of Tuesday the traffic lights are without power.

Palm Beach County says it's working diligently with FPL to restore power as soon as possible.

Florida law requires you treat a traffic light that is out like you would a stop sign. Stop and look both ways before proceeding when it's safe.

 

