Post-Irma cleanup on A1A, Fort Lauderdale beach

You go to Ft. Lauderdale to check out the beach.

However, you don't necessarily expect the beach to come to you.

“I think we were pretty surprised… when our bike tires went into the sand as soon as we came off of Sunrise,” says resident Danielle Usilton.

Irma surely made its mark on the popular tourist spot, pushing sand onto A1A and beyond and leaving behind a mess.

“It’s just amazing, the power that's in Mother Nature,” Usilton says.

Clean up crews have been putting in the hours, bulldozing their way down A1A, trying to get the streets back to normal.

“I think that they're doing a real good job trying to get the beach back in order,” Usilton says.

Area stores also have their brooms and dustpans handy, hoping to return to business as usual by Wednesday.

Everyone, including Usilton, is hoping to claim back their beautiful beach now that Irma has had its final say.

“We sure wanted her to go away.”

Crews say they will have A1A cleared by the end of the day, but there's no timetable for when the piles of sand on the surrounding sidewalks will be removed.

