Post-Irma cleanup on A1A, Fort Lauderdale beach

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

You go to Ft. Lauderdale to check out the beach.

However, you don't necessarily expect the beach to come to you.

“I think we were pretty surprised… when our bike tires went into the sand as soon as we came off of Sunrise,” says resident Danielle Usilton.

Irma surely made its mark on the popular tourist spot, pushing sand onto A1A and beyond and leaving behind a mess.

“It’s just amazing, the power that's in Mother Nature,” Usilton says.

Clean up crews have been putting in the hours, bulldozing their way down A1A, trying to get the streets back to normal.

“I think that they're doing a real good job trying to get the beach back in order,” Usilton says.

Area stores also have their brooms and dustpans handy, hoping to return to business as usual by Wednesday.

Everyone, including Usilton, is hoping to claim back their beautiful beach now that Irma has had its final say.

“We sure wanted her to go away.”

Crews say they will have A1A cleared by the end of the day, but there's no timetable for when the piles of sand on the surrounding sidewalks will be removed.