The search for fuel/food after Hurricane Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

Story Video: Click here

Power is not the only problem as people emerge from their homes or their Irma shelters.

The rush is on for supplies for everything from fuel to food.

First people focus on finding gas.

"I’ve been waiting in line now for 40 minutes to get diesel fuel," said one driver at Wawa Tuesday morning. "They just ran out of gas."

Then the focus is on finding food.

"I can’t eat any more chips," said Alyssa Cordani.

"I’m just trying to get supplies at this point. Food stuff. Like I ran out. I’ve been eating cans and it’s so salty and I just wanted to get some real normal food," said Ashlee Mclymont.

Then finally, the search on for supplies to deal with Irma’s aftermath.

We found Home Depot packed with customers leaving with everything from rakes for debris, coolers for food and tools to fix damage left behind.

"Just looking for support beams for the fence postings and they don’t have any left," said one customer.