Residents endure life without electricity

Irma is gone. Her legacy? She left hundreds of thousands of people without power and it is so hot out there, it's miserable for people, particularly for those in retirement communities.

It was a tough few days for Janet Grove and her husband Alan.

"I'm 85. My husband is 87," said Janet.

They lost power Saturday.

"Wonderful as soon as they can get power restored," said Grove.

They live in Majestic Isles where finally crews restored power.

However, Emilio Franco in Delray Beach is still in the dark.

"I feel like a pizza going into the oven," said Franco.

Others are taking refuge where there is air conditioning.

"Going over to the clubhouse into the air conditioning," said resident Mike Lenihan.

Thousands of people throughout our area are still without power.

More than 20,000 crews were deployed in the state of Florida to restore power including companies from outside the state.

