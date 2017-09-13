Much-needed fuel headed to Florida ports - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trying to find a gallon of gas is not easy these days, and drivers are likely waiting in a very long line. However, some relief is on the way.

On Tuesday, Port Everglades, Port Canaveral and the Port of Tampa all reopened and are prioritizing fuel tanker ships, according to Gov. Rick Scott's office.

Petroleum tankers have already started to arrive at the Port of Tampa and some of that fuel is on the road for delivery.  The governor's office said Tuesday night that 10 fuel tanker vessels are expected to arrive at the port in the next 48 hours.

Port Everglades has three fuel resupply tankers at berth and are working around the clock to bring more fuel into Florida.

The governor has also directed Florida Highway Patrol troopers to escort fuel resupply trucks to gas stations. There are 20 troopers dedicated to this task.

Following the governor’s request, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the federal government has waived the Jones Act, which waived additional rules and regulations to allow more fuel to get to Florida quicker.

This waiver ensures that all options are available to distribute fuel to Florida.

The last Jones Act waiver was issued in December 2012, which enabled petroleum products to be delivered for relief assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Scott also waived the tax on fuel entering the state.

Following the governor’s request, the Environmental Protection Agency also approved an emergency fuel waiver, which allows more fuel to quickly enter the state.

 
