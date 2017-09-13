Cleaning up Palm Beach County after Irma

Palm Beach County is on the road to recovery after Hurricane Irma, but it takes every resident to work together for the efficient removal of debris.

After a storm, the SWA's number one priority is the collection of household garbage to protect public health. Please place garbage and recyclables out to the curb by 6 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day.

There is no rush for residents to get all their storm debris to the curb. Debris collection vehicles will begin driving routes this week and will make multiple passes until all debris is picked up. It may be weeks before the first collection of vegetation and construction storm debris reaches everyone.

In preparation for debris removal, residents are asked to help clean up our community by placing their waste and debris in three separate piles at the curb:

1. Put garbage and recyclables out by 6 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day. These will be picked up first.

2. Put all vegetation only in a second pile.

3. And, put all other construction storm debris in a third pile.

Be sure to keep these three piles separate and away from:

· Fences

· Mailboxes

· Power line equipment, poles, transformers, downed electrical wiring

· Water meters

· Fire hydrants or

· Storm drains

Watch the SWA commercial on separating your waste piles» <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idlwGeVYU64>

If you have questions about garbage collection, please call one of the extra phone lines the SWA has implemented for customer inquiry in the wake of Hurricane Irma:

· 561-236-6687

· 561-512-8565

· 561-236-9780

· 561-512-4382

· 561-512-0642

· 561-254-7833

Residents living within city boundaries should call their local municipality for collection questions. Check the SWA website for municipal contact information.

For additional information on debris collection in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County, visit SWA.org/Hurricane