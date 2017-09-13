3 Dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-09-13 12:20:27 GMT
The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
(AP) -- Three people are dead from apparent from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Florida home following Hurricane Irma, and four others have been hospitalized.
Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williams says a deputy responded to the Orlando home Tuesday evening following a 911 call from what sounded like a juvenile. The deputy was overcome by fumes while approaching the home and called for fire rescue.
Firefighters pulled seven people from the home, three of whom died at the scene. Four others were taken to a nearby hospital in various conditions.
Rescue workers found a portable gasoline generator running inside the home.
Williamson described the victims as a multi-generational family.