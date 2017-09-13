St. Lucie Co. man missing, sheriff asks for help - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Co. man missing, sheriff asks for help

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in connection with the disappearance of 40-year-old Lance Gregory Whatley.

The sheriff's office said it could be related to an incident that happened at the River Park Marina.

Whatley is 6’2”, 190 lbs.

He was last seen Thursday evening with his mother in the River Park area of Port St. Lucie, the sheriff's office said.

Whatley was wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts with a shiny stripe down both sides and might be barefoot.

You are urged to call Detective Matthew Briglia 772-462-3279 if you have any information.

Sheriff Ken Mascara is expected to release more information Wednesday morning.

 

