St. Lucie Co. man missing, mother found dead

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

6 die at nursing home as Irma's aftermath brings new hazards

6 die at nursing home as Irma's aftermath brings new hazards

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and looking for the victim's son.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says Kathie Whatley's body was found near River Park Marina Friday. It was outside her partially-submerged vehicle. The 67-year-old Port St. Lucie resident was transported to a hospital where she died the next day.

Deputies are searching for her son 40-year-old Lance Gregory Whatley who is missing. He is not a suspect or person of interest.

Whatley is 6’2”, 190 lbs.

He was last seen Thursday evening with his mother in the River Park area of Port St. Lucie, the sheriff's office said.

Whatley was wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts with a shiny stripe down both sides and might be barefoot.

You are urged to call Detective Matthew Briglia 772-462-3279 if you have any information.