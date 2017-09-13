St. Lucie Co. man missing, mother found dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Co. man missing, mother found dead

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and looking for the victim's son.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says Kathie Whatley's body was found near River Park Marina Friday. It was outside her partially-submerged vehicle. The 67-year-old Port St. Lucie resident was transported to a hospital where she died the next day.

Deputies are searching for her son 40-year-old Lance Gregory Whatley who is missing.  He is not a suspect or person of interest.

Whatley is 6’2”, 190 lbs.

He was last seen Thursday evening with his mother in the River Park area of Port St. Lucie, the sheriff's office said.

Whatley was wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts with a shiny stripe down both sides and might be barefoot.

You are urged to call Detective Matthew Briglia 772-462-3279 if you have any information.

 

 

